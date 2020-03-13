Sentencing set for Dubuque man who neglected girlfriend's baby

A May 4 sentencing has been scheduled for a Dubuque man who neglected to properly care for his girlfriend's baby.

According to court documents, Mark Ward pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent person. Ward and his girlfriend, Iesha Searcy, were the primary caregivers of Searcy’s then 9-month-old daughter.

The girl weighed less than 11 pounds when seen by a dietitian on Aug. 15, 2018.

Court documents show the infant was hospitalized two days later, and a doctor found her to be severely malnourished.

Searcy has pleaded not guilty. Her trial date is March 31.