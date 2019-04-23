Sentencing for former Linn-Mar nurse could be delayed

The sentencing for a former Linn-Mar School District nurse will likely be delayed.

On Monday, Angela Beik's attorney filed a motion to continue the sentencing, which was slated for Tuesday morning.

Beik entered an Alford plea in February for having sex with a 16-year-old. This means while she doesn't admit guilt, she does admit there is enough evidence to convict her.

She faces up to 6 months in jail.

She's also required to register as a sex offender.

According to court records, Beik admitted to coworkers at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids that she had a relationship with the teen.

Beik faces an unrelated charge of assault for punching a person in a Cedar Rapids Starbucks drive-thru, following an argument on social media. The next court date for that case is on April 25.