Sentencing delayed again for Dubuque County man convicted of murder

Court documents say the sentencing for an Earlville man convicted of killing his wife with a corn rake is delayed again because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Todd Mullis reacts to a hearing a jury's guilty verdict for first-degree murder against him being read on Sept. 23, 2019 (KCRG)

A Dubuque County jury found Todd Mullis guilty of first-degree murder last September.

Prosecutors say he killed his wife, Amy Mullis, on their farm in November 2018.

During the trial, defense attorneys claimed someone else killed her. The prosecution argued Mullis killed his wife because she was having an affair.

This is the third time his sentencing has been pushed back. It is now set for July 14th.

