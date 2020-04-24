Seniors at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School pick up graduation items in drive-thru

On Friday, Seniors at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School arrived, by car, in the horseshoe out front to pick up their caps, gowns, and yard signs.

Starting around 10 Friday morning, Students drove through on Wenig Road to pick up their items and get their picture taken.

Kennedy has around 450 students in the Class of 2020. Though it is all different than in past years, Friday was a way to do something special for these students.

Laurie Mead, the Class of 2020 Gear Up Coordinator said, "The emotions of the kids picking up their cap and gowns have been different. We've had some who have been in tears, some who are extremely excited just to see teachers and be out of the house. Some who are emotional that they're not sure how they should feel about this."

Kennedy is planning an online virtual graduation ceremony on the same date and time that the school would have had graduation.