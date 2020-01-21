Senior living center in Cedar Rapids takes precautions to fight the flu

This year's flu season is hitting Iowa hard, with 12 people killed in the state since September.

Syringes are laid out before a vaccination (KCRG File)

More than 300 people have been hospitalized since the end of September, with 56 of those happening between January 5 and January 11, 2020. Data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show every state except for Oregon, Hawaii and Washington D.C. currently have widespread flu activity.

At Higley Mansion Care Center in Cedar Rapids, staff are taking some extra precautions to stop the spread of the flu virus. There are bottles of soap or hand sanitizer around almost every corner.

“We have it throughout the building," Laurie Youker, director of nursing at the care center, said. "I also have little portable ones they can take with them and put in their pockets."

This time of year, Youker really encourages families to stay home if they're sick.

"I also instill that with my workers,” Youker said. “If they're running a fever they should stay home so they're not spreading it."

In fact, staff members have to be fever-free for 24 hours before they can return to work, which other medical professionals said is a good policy to have.

Heather Meador, a clinical nurse supervisor with Linn County Public Health, added it's not too late for another way to protect against the virus: get a flu shot.

“We know it's not 100 percent effective. However it can still help you to prevent serious complications or even death,” Meador said.

Interestingly, influenza B is spreading rapidly across the state this year, which is unusual.

"If you haven't been exposed to it you're more likely to be sick from it because your body hasn't built up that response to fight that virus yet,” Meador said.

"It is a concern with our clients here because we have an older population,” Youker said.

At Higley, the staff has also been diligent about wiping down communal surfaces like the gym and railings. They also have contingency plans if a resident does come down with the virus. This season's flu takes roughly a week to recover from.

"We kind of contain them in their room,” Youker said.

So far, Higley Mansion Care Center hasn't had to deal with any flu cases this season.