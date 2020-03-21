"Senior hours" allowing at-risk shoppers to get goods and limit exposure

Many grocery stores in eastern Iowa are setting the first hour of business aside or people to shop that are at-risk for illnesses, including people 60 and older, pregnant women, and people with underlying health conditions.

Shoppers roam the aisles at the Hy-Vee store on Edgewood Road in Cedar Rapids on Friday, March 20, 2020 (Phil Reed/KCRG)

More than 100 people showed up to the Hy-Vee store on Edgewood Road to shop between 7:00 a.m.and 8:00 a.m. They have workers greeting the people at the door to make sure they are following the guidelines.

Some shoppers said they are happy with this hour, like Fred Pasker who was cruising the aisles to get food for him and his wife. He’s shopping alone because his wife has Parkinson’s disease, so she’s staying home to avoid potential exposure to the novel coronavirus.

“With her immune system so low,” Pasker said. ”This helps me out quite a bit, to be able to come in here, to worry about other people being around and me bringing stuff back to her.”

Workers said the Hy-Vee stores are big enough for people to shop during that hour while observing recommended social distancing practices. Having many locations in the state should help keep crowds from any one store from getting too overwhelming.

Sue Pearson was having second thoughts about shopping at 7:00 a.m.

“At first I wasn’t going to capitulate to being elderly,” Pearson said. ”But I decided it was a really good opportunity to be able to come out, and do the shopping where there wasn’t a crowd, and kind of follow those social distancing guidelines.”

Shoppers we talked to said they were heading home after getting what they needed and not going anywhere else to risk exposure. Limiting that is the top priority for those at risk.

“Just kind of doing whatever we have to just to get by,” said Pasker.

Employees at the store said they will keep that 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. hour reserved for as long as it’s needed. They’re also restocking on supplies every night so people don’t need to overload while they’re shopping.