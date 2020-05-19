Coralville senior living community residents bang pots, pans to praise healthcare workers

Healthcare workers are on the front lines of battling COVID-19 and many people are finding ways to show their appreciation.

Every night, the residents of Vintage Cooperative in Coralville make their way to the balcony. They bang on pots and pans to show their support for everything health care workers are doing. It also provides a chance for visiting with neighbors.

"It felt very isolating and just this one thing that we do together every day gives you a chance to see your neighbors, see that they're OK, say hi, say have a good night,” Terry Boles, a resident, said. “I think it brought us closer together as a community."

Boles says they will keep doing this until the pandemic is over.