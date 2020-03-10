Senior care facilities increasing protections to limit coronavirus exposure

Some eastern Iowa senior care facilities are stepping up precautionary measures during the spread of the coronavirus.

An employee walks into a senior care facility in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Some facilities that specialize in elderly care are taking extra precautions in the face of coronavirus spread. (Aaron Hosman/KCRG)

That is because the Center for Disease Control said older adults and people witch serious medical conditions like heart or lung disease are more at risk of getting sick from the virus.

“Anytime we are talking about an illness that is spreading, or it’s the flu, or, in this case, the coronavirus, seniors are at risk,” Kylee Neegaard with Senior Housing Management, said.

Senior Housing Management oversees 70 different assisted living and retirement facilities around the country, including 30 in Iowa. Officials with them said the coronavirus has caused them to step-up or enhance preventative measures they already practice.

Neegaard said they have plans in place to help protect their senior communities, like during a spike in the flu season, but with concerns related to the coronavirus, visitors are now limited in access to their facilities.

Employees companywide are also getting their temperature checked every day when returning to work. If any employee has traveled out of the country, they can’t come back to work for 30 days.

The CDC also recommends older adults stay home as much as possible. That has caused some senior communities to cancel all outings for residents.

“We have kind of put into place these social distraction techniques where we are trying to make sure that we have plenty of fun things all day long, so they are not focusing on the what-ifs or the fact that I’m not getting to go out and go to that play we were planning on going to this Friday,” Neegaard said.

Neegaard also said centers are trying to use more technology like video messaging so residents can interact with their loved ones.