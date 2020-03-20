Senator Ernst requests immediate action to bring Americans home who are stuck in other countries

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst is requesting immediate action to get dozens of people from Iowa, who are stranded in Peru, back into the United States.

On Friday, Senator Ernst sent a letter to State Department Secretary Mike Pompeo to take this action to help all Americans stranded in other countries and to ensure their safety and health.

In a letter, Senator Ernst stated, “As the global situation continues to change, it becomes increasingly important to take immediate action to return American citizens to the United States. […] As you can imagine, in these situations, time is of the essence and we must act quickly to ensure the health and safety of these Americans.”

She has been in close contact with the Iowans who are currently stuck in Peru and other countries, over the past few days and is working with her staff to get these people home.