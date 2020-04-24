Senator Ernst pushing for local media to qualify for Paycheck Protection Program

Senator Joni Ernst is pushing for local media to qualify for the Paycheck Protection Program, to provide relief during this time when advertising revenue may be decreasing.

“Local reporting in Iowa is always vital for our communities, but especially now,” Senator Joni Ernst said. “Iowa families and small businesses depend on access to the latest, reliable information, and our local newspapers, TV, and radio stations play an important role in doing that. Local media, like other small businesses who are facing challenging times, should be able to benefit from the Paycheck Protection Program."

Many local newspapers, radio and TV stations are owned by larger chains, which puts their numbers over the 500 employee limit. This causes difficulty in getting support from the Paycheck Protection Program. Senator Ernst is pushing to waive a Small Business Administration rule so local news outlets can benefit from the program.

Ernst is also pushing for PSA's, or public service announcements, about COVID-19 to be directed to the airwaves and in print without additional cost to the taxpayer.