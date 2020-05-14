Senate passes resolution honoring law enforcement across the country

On Wednesday night the Senate passed a resolution commemorating the week of May 10 through May 16 as "National Police Week."

The resolution honors the dedication of, and sacrifices made by, law enforcement officers across the country.

Sen. Chuck Grassley supported the resolution.

“Being a police officer isn’t just a job," Grassley said. "It’s a calling. Especially during these trying times, officers across the country are answering the call and dutifully serving to keep our communities safe and healthy. They are bravely facing a whole new risk in the line these days and for that we are forever grateful.”

The resolution also:



Expresses unwavering support for law enforcement officers across the United States in the pursuit of preserving safe and secure communities;



recognizes the need to ensure that law enforcement officers have the equipment, training, and resources that are necessary to protect the health and safety of the officers while the officers protect the public;



recognizes the law enforcement community for continual unseen acts of sacrifice and heroism, especially in the midst of the COVID–19 pandemic crisis faced by the United States;



acknowledges that police officers and other law enforcement personnel, especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, should be remembered and honored;



expresses condolences and solemn appreciation to the loved ones of each law enforcement officer who has made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty; and

