Advertisement

Senate GOP to restrict police chokeholds in emerging bill

FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on new coronavirus tests on Capitol Hill in Washington. Senate Republicans are poised to unveil an extensive package of policing changes that includes new restrictions on police choke holds and other practices as President Donald Trump signals his support following the mass demonstrations over the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans. Scott, the sole African American Republican in the Senate, has been crafting the package set to roll out Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)
FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on new coronavirus tests on Capitol Hill in Washington. Senate Republicans are poised to unveil an extensive package of policing changes that includes new restrictions on police choke holds and other practices as President Donald Trump signals his support following the mass demonstrations over the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans. Scott, the sole African American Republican in the Senate, has been crafting the package set to roll out Wednesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)(GIM)
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Driven by a rare urgency, Senate Republicans are poised to unveil an extensive package of policing changes that includes new restrictions on police chokeholds and other practices as President Donald Trump signals his support following the mass demonstrations over the deaths of George Floyd and other black Americans.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the sole African American Republican in the Senate, has been crafting the package set to roll out Wednesday. While it doesn't go as far as a sweeping Democratic bill heading toward a House vote, the emerging GOP legislation shares similar provisions as Congress rushes to respond.

With Trump set to announce executive actions on law enforcement as soon as Tuesday, the crush of activity shows how quickly police violence and racial prejudice are transforming national party priorities.

“I think we’re going to get to a bill that actually becomes law,” Scott said Sunday on NBC's “Meet the Press.” Scott said the chokehold, in particular, “is a policy whose time has come and gone.”

The GOP package is one of the most extensive proposed overhauls to policing procedures yet from Republicans, who have long aligned with Trump's “law and order” approach but are suddenly confronted with a groundswell of public unrest in cities large and small over police violence.

Over the weekend, the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks during a routine stop by a white officer in Atlanta led to an outcry, more protests and the police chief's swift ouster.

The Republican bill would create a national database of police use-of-force incidents, encourage police body cameras and include a long-stalled effort to make lynching a federal hate crime.

Additionally, the GOP package is expected to restrict the use of chokeholds by withholding certain federal funds to jurisdictions that continue to allow the practice, according a Senate Republican unauthorized to discuss the pending bill and granted anonymity.

Democrats have said the GOP package doesn't go far enough in the aftermath of Floyd's death and the outpouring of protests and Black Lives Matter demonstrations over the number of black Americans killed at the hands of law enforcement.

In particular, the Republican bill does not address the issue of “qualified immunity," as the Democrats' bill does, which aims to enable those injured by law enforcement personnel to sue for damages. The White House has said that is a line too far. As an alternative, Scott has suggested a “decertification” process for officers involved in misconduct.

“This is not a time for lowest common denominator, watered-down reforms,” said Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., a co-author of the Democratic bill, on CBS's “Face the Nation.” “It’s a time to stop the problem.”

Yet Democrats signaled a willingness to look at the Republican approach for areas of common ground.

"I never call anything a nonstarter," said Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina, the House's third-ranking Democrat.

Democrats face criticism over activists’ calls to defund the police, and party leaders in Congress have distanced themselves from that approach. The defund movement describes a range of options, from dismantling departments to shifting policing resources to other community services. The Democratic bill does not go that far, but would instead provide grant money to departments that want to consider new ways of policing.

“Nobody is going to defund the police,” Clyburn said. “We can restructure the police forces, restructure, reimagine policing. That is what we are going to do.”

The House Judiciary Committee is set to consider the bill midweek, and House lawmakers are scheduled to return to Washington next week for a vote.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, whose state has been roiled by the death of Breonna Taylor after police entered her Louisville home, has signaled his interest in legislation.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to consider policing issues on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

US revokes emergency use of malaria drugs vs. coronavirus

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is revoking its emergency authorization for malaria drugs promoted by President Donald Trump for treating COVID-19 amid growing evidence they don’t work and could cause deadly side effects.

News

University of Iowa reaches separation agreement with Chris Doyle

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The University of Iowa reached a separation agree with Executive Director of Football and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Chris Doyle on June 15.

News

Local nurse delivers food to the Marion Police Department

Updated: 56 minutes ago
A nurse in Marion generously delivered food to the Marion Police department on June 12.

News

COVID-19 Update: reported cases and deaths continue to trend down

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Department of Public health reported Monday 137 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

News

Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa June 16

Updated: 1 hours ago
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Iowa on June 16 for a lunch with Gov. Reynolds.

Latest News

News

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects LGBT people from discrimination in employment, a resounding victory for LGBT rights from a conservative court.

News

Cedar Falls City Hall now reopen to the public

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cedar Falls City Hall reopened to the public June 15, with regular operating hours.

National News

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 2 hours ago
Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

News

Prairie Meadows expects slow return to normal as it reopens June 15

Updated: 3 hours ago
Prairie Meadows is opening its doors today for the first time in nearly 3 months, but staff say guests will notice a lot of changes.

News

Seattle is a young city with a long history of protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
Demonstrators this week staked out several blocks near downtown Seattle after officers withdrew from a police station following violent confrontations. They named it the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone," demanded broad reforms and have faced blowback from President Donald Trump, who called them anarchist occupiers.

News

Woman faces charges for misleading investigators in the Kejuan Winters murder case

Updated: 3 hours ago
Detectives in Iowa City say a woman lied to them to throw them off during their investigation of the Kejuan Winters murder case, that occurred back in April.