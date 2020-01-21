Sen. Sanders cancels rally at University of Northern Iowa due to impeachment schedule

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign said it has canceled Wednesday's rally at the University of Northern Iowa in order to attend the Senate impeachment trial.

According to a campaign announcement, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will host campaign events in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids and Ames on Friday and Saturday.

Several other senators who are on the campaign trail are stuck in Washington to serve as jurors for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. They include Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennett.