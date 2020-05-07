Sen. Rob Hogg releases counties with fastest increase in COVID-19 cases

Senator Rob Hogg (D-Cedar Rapids) released a list on Thursday that shows the top 25 counties that have the fastest rate of increased COVID-19 cases. This list is based on when Gov. Reynolds loosened restrictions on May 1st for 77 counties.

“Since April 30, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the 77 counties where Gov. Reynolds loosened restrictions has more than doubled,” Hogg said. “She urgently needs to reinstate restrictions in the counties driving that increase to save lives, protect workers, and slow down and stop the spread of COVID-19 to end the epidemic sooner. It is only by ending the epidemic that we can safely and successfully reopen our economy.”

There were 5 counties that made the list that are still under those restrictions: Polk, Dallas, Woodbury, Des Moines, and Jasper. The other 20 counties on the list are from areas that have had restrictions lifted.

“The increases in COVID-19 in all parts of our state are significant. We urgently need Iowans to help us stop the spread of COVID-19 by staying home if at all possible and using distancing and masks if you must go out in public," Hogg said.

This is the list of 25 counties with the fastest COVID-19 increases in the first week of May.

1. Wapello: 1550% increase - from 10 cases on April 30 to 165 cases on May 7.

2. Audubon: 700% increase – from 1 case on April 30 to 8 cases on May 7.

3. Davis: 600% increase – from 1 case on April 30 to 7 cases on May 7

4. Crawford: 417% increase - from 24 cases on April 30 to 124 cases on May 7

5. Buena Vista: 350% increase - from 4 cases on April 30 to 18 cases on May 7

6. Plymouth: 267% increase - from 12 cases on April 30 to 44 cases on May 7

7. Franklin: 250% increase - from 2 cases on April 30 to 7 cases on May 7

8. Sioux: 244% increase - from 9 cases on April 30 to 31 cases on May 7

9. Appanoose: 200% increase - from 2 cases on April 30 to 6 cases on May 7

(tie) Keokuk: 200% increase - from 2 cases on April 30 to 6 cases on May 7

11. Boone: 175% increase – from 12 cases on April 30 to 33 cases on May 7

12. Guthrie: 167% increase – from 12 cases on April 30 to 32 cases on May 7

13. Greene: 160% increase – from 5 cases on April 30 to 13 cases on May 7

14. Pottawattamie: 115% increase - from 33 cases on April 30 to 71 cases on May 7

15. Lee: 113% increase – from 8 cases on April 30 to 17 cases on May 7

16. Polk: 108% increase – from 985 cases on April 30 to 2,053 cases on May 7

17. Dallas: 103% increase – from 318 cases on April 30 to 644 cases on May 7

18. Mahaska: 100% increase – from 10 cases on April 30 to 20 cases on May 7

(tie) Madison: 100% increase – from 5 cases on April 30 to 10 cases on May 7

(tie) Clay: 100% increase - from 4 cases on April 30 to 8 cases on May 7

21. Story: 92.6% increase – from 27 cases on April 30 to 52 cases on May 7

22. Woodbury: 92.6% increase – from 742 cases on April 30 to 1,429 cases on May 7

23. Osceola: 88.9% increase – from 9 cases on April 30 to 17 cases on May 7

24. Des Moines: 81.3% increase – from 16 cases on April 30 to 29 cases on May 7

25. Jasper: 76.2% increase – from 130 cases on April 30 to 229 cases on May 7

Dubuque County had a 71.6% increase, Black Hawk County had a 27.2% increase, Linn County had a 20.3% increase, and Johnson County had a 17.8% increase.

