Sen. Grassley comments on re-opening the country after pandemic

President Trump is expected to unveil national guidelines to help reopen the country from the pandemic.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, arrives for a Republican policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 20, 2020, to work on sweeping economic rescue plan amid the pandemic crisis and nationwide shutdown. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The guidelines would allow for lighter restrictions in areas with low transmission of the virus, while keeping them in place in harder-hit areas. The decision will ultimately go to governors, and that's something Senator Chuck Grassley stressed during a conference call on Thursday.

Sen. Grassley said, "I think he [President Trump] knows he's got to work with the Governors because, under the constitution, that power is with the governors." He also added, "And I think when it does open up, it's going to open up in phases. I think it's more apt to open up in rural areas than it is in New York City or Chicago."

Senator Grassley went on to say he believes you'll see more small businesses opening up first, or larger businesses that have the ability to test a lot of people. He also said more Americans should be tested for the country to get back to normal.