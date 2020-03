U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley spoke to TV9 about legislation in the works to give checks to people amid the COVID-19 emergency.

The legislation is looking at sending checks of $1,000 per person to those making less than $75,000.

He says the idea is to get money in people's pockets to overcome financial hardship in the emergency.

Senator Grassley says the Secretary of the Treasury is working on getting checks out by April or May.