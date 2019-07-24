Sen. Ernst: "there really is a humanitarian crisis here on the border"

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst said there's a serious problem with illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Sunday, Ernst met with Border Patrol agents and visited holding facilities in McAllen, Texas. She says facilities are over capacity and backlogged for people seeking asylum.

Ernst credits congress with approving border security funding recently, but she says that's not doing enough.

"There really is a humanitarian crisis here on the border. And we have to acknowledge that and step up and provide solutions for CBP. And unfortunately, we're getting pushback from across the aisle on what we can do and what we should be doing," Ernst said.

Ernst says border patrol can't keep up with the pace that migrants are coming into the country. She says Congress needs to have more discussions on how to solve the problem.