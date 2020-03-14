Sen. Ernst, Gov. Reynolds meet with Iowa grocers over concerns of the coronovirus

On Saturday morning, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst met with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and other state officials, as well as several Iowa grocers at the State Emergency Operations Center in Camp Dodge.

The meeting focused on the coordinated efforts to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and the needs and concerns of local grocers from across the state of Iowa.

Sen. Ernst said, "Those, in particular, this morning were grocers and those that are distributing goods and cleaning supplies, paper goods and of course food and water out to the consumers across the great state of Iowa, so a number of concerns that were raised we'll actually be able to work on from the federal level as well"

Local grocers at that meeting included Hy-Vee, Fareway, Casey's, Kum & Go, Walmart, and other independent grocers.

Sen. Ernst added in a statement that “Governor Reynolds and her team continue to work diligently to combat the virus, and we will continue to support and work closely with her and her team to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 across our state. We’re all in this together, and we are going to get through this.”