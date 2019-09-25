Semis get stuck looking for ways around closed portions of I-29

A semi gets stuck under a bridge on Old Lincoln Highway in western Iowa. (Iowa Department of Transporation / Facebook)
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCRG) - Flooding on I-29 in Western Iowa is making difficulties for semis as drivers looking for ways around the closures.

The Department of Transportation posted a picture of one semi that got stuck under a bridge on Old Lincoln Highway.

Iowa State Patrol also posted pictures of an incident where a semi couldn't get out of a tunnel

Floodwater from the Missouri River forced officials to close a portion of the interstate between the Crescent exit to the Missouri Valley area. Several I-29 interchange ramps were closed in southwest Iowa as well.

Officials blame the flooding on recent heavy rains over eastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa.

 