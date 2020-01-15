Semi sideswipes trooper's car in Cedar County Wednesday morning

Icy conditions made for dangerous travel in eastern Iowa Wednesday morning.

A semi sideswiped an Iowa State Patrol squad car on I-80 in Cedar County on Jan. 15, 2020. A freezing drizzle made for slick conditions across the region. (Iowa State Patrol)

Around 8 a.m., a trooper with Iowa State Patrol was already at the scene of a five-car crash on I-80 in Cedar County near the Highway 6 exit. That's when a semi lost control on the ice-covered roadway and sideswiped the squad car.

The trooper was in the vehicle but is okay.

The DOT did not advise anyone to travel on a 75 mile stretch of the interstate Wednesday morning in Cedar, Johnson and Iowa Counties.

