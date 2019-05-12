Semi rollover near Brandon causes minor injuries, driver cited

A single-vehicle accident involving a semi-tractor trailer on Friday led to minor injuries for the driver.

Buchanan County Sheriff's officials said they responded to a call at 2:30 p.m. regarding an accident around the 3100 block of Black Hawk-Buchanan Avenue, just west of Brandon. When they arrived, they found a semi overturned in the ditch.

Authorities said that John Youngman was driving southbound and failed to negotiate a curve, leading to the rollover. Youngman sustained minor injuries. He was also cited for failure to maintain control.

The semi was a total loss, with estimated damages exceeding $80,000.