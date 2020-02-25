Semi nearly crashes into Madrid home

A semi narrowly missed slamming into a Madrid, Iowa, home Tuesday morning.

Firefighters on scene after a semi nearly crashes into a home in Madrid, Iowa. The semi's driver went to the hospital. (WOI)

ABC affiliate WOI reports it happened around 6 a.m. when a semi drove off Highway 17, near Madrid High School, and into someone's property.

The semi caught fire.

The semi's driver went to the hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

it's unclear what caused the driver to go off the road.