Semi hauling 57 cattle overturns near I-380, I-80 interchange

Iowa State Patrol said six cattle are still unaccounted for after a semi overturned Monday night.

Around 11:50 p.m., troopers said the semi was trying to take the ramp for northbound I-380 from eastbound I-80 when it overturned.

All 57 cattle got out. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, six were still missing.

Authorities believe the animals could be northwest of the interchange, near the Tiffin area.

Anyone who sees the cattle near the road should call 319-396-4414 or 911.

No one was hurt.

The road has since reopened.