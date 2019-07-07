Johnson County, Iowa (KCRG) - A massive tractor-trailer fire slowed traffic on I-80 at Y Avenue, near the Iowa and Johnson County line Saturday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol told TV-9 that a Tyson food semi carrying beef on I-80 Eastbound blew a tire that caused a fire near the rear of the trailer.
No one was injured.
Traffic was down to one lane for almost an hour.
Semi fire slows traffic on I-80
