Semi collides with bicyclist in Franklin County on Monday

A semi-tractor trailer struck a bicyclist on a northern Iowa highway and caused serious injuries, according to law enforcement.

At around 3:40 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were called to a report of a crash near the corner of U.S. Highway 65 and 220th Street, just south of Sheffield.

Investigators believe that a semi driven by a 62-year-old man from McCallsburg was traveling northbound on Highway 65 when it hit a bicyclist in the same lane.

The cyclist, a 26-year-old from Sheffield, sustained what were believed to be life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, via air ambulance.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Sheffield EMS, Franklin General Hospital, and Iowa Department of Transportation assisted troopers in the emergency response.