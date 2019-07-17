Semi carrying turkeys crashes in Tama County

Crews are on the scene of a semi crash in Tama County.

It happened on Highway 30 at T-47 North just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Tama County Sheriff's Office, the semi was carrying turkeys when it rolled over.

So far, there are no reports of injuries.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, Highway 30 is blocked in the eastbound lane between County Road and Exit 202 near Montour.

There's no word on when it will reopen.

This is a developing story.

