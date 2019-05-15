Semi carrying 5,000 chickens rolls over in Fayette County; 2,500 killed

A semi hauling 5,000 chickens rolled over in Fayette County Tuesday morning.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 1:40 a.m. on Highway 18, about 1 mile west of West Union.

Authorities said driver Tony Raske, 44, was heading west when he lost control and crashed into a ditch. Raske and a child passenger were treated on scene for injuries.

The chickens were loaded on to another semi, but about half died, authorities said.

The semi and trailer were considered a total loss, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said Raske was cited for failure to maintain control.