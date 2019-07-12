Seeing a WWII B-29 bomber in Cedar Rapids? Here's why.

Several viewers called the KCRG-TV9 newsroom Friday morning asking about B-29 plane flying in the area.

The Boeing B-29 Superfortress known as "Doc" takes to the sky early Sunday morning, July 17, 2016, from McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kans. The plane has spent the past 16 years undergoing restoration. The last time it flew was in 1956. Doc now joins FiFi as the only 2 flying B-29 bombers to fly. (Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

They weren't wrong.

It was giving tours from the Signature Flight Support center in Cedar Rapids. The event was not affiliated with the Cedar Rapids Airport.

The plane, known as Doc, a B-29 Superfortress was one of 1,644 made during World War II in Wichita. Restoration on Doc has been underway since 1987 after it was found rotting away in the Mojave Desert.

According to a website about the plane, Doc will be in the Mason City-Cedar Lake area on July 17 and July 18 after stops in St. Paul, Minnesota, earlier in the week.

Doc now joins FiFi as the only 2 flying B-29 bombers to fly.

