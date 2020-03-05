Security flaw could make some pacemakers, glucose monitors prone to hacking

The FDA says there are security issues with some pacemakers, glucose monitors and ultrasound devices. They are vulnerable to hackers and can bring serious health risk to patients

The devices allow interference with the Bluetooth wireless connection. The FDA says hackers can manipulate this to access, reprogram and even shut down the devices. There are no reports of breaches so far.

The agency recommends manufacturers conduct risk assessments in their products.

Patients should talk to their doctors about whether the security issue affects their medical devices.