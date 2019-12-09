Section of Interstate 80 in Johnson County to close nightly this week

The Iowa Iowa Department of Transportation will shut down a section of Interstate 80 in Johnson County, starting on Tuesday night.

A gap in support beams of a flyover ramp above Interstate 80 in Johnson County will be worked on by construction crews during the overnight hours, according to Iowa Department of Transportation officials (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

From Tuesday, December 10, through Thursday, December 13, all lanes of traffic will close nightly just east of the Interstate 380 interchange starting at 11:00 p.m. The affected areas should reopen at around 5:00 a.m. on each day. Exit ramps onto Interstate 80 from southbound traffic on Interstate 380 will also be affected.

Eastbound I-80 traffic will be detoured to Melrose Avenue on U.S. Highway 218. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Forevergreen Road along northbound Interstate 380.

This week, crews will place elevated bridge beams in the area, creating a potential hazard to traffic below. All of the work is for the three-year project to rebuild the I-80 and I-380 interchange.

"We try to open it up before the morning commute," Iowa DOT planner Cathy Cutler said. "We don't always make that, maybe due to weather, we are entering snow season here. So we ask people just patient with us."