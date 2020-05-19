Secretary of State's office sends safety supplies to poll workers for June 2 primary

Iowa Secretary of State's office is sending safety supplies to poll workers for the June 2 primary.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has partnered with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Iowa National Guard to deliver masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. The supplies were delivered last week by the National Guard.

Additionally, social distancing markers and face shields will be delivered to all 99 counties, and federal grants have provided $50,000 to counties for other safety materials.

“Protecting voters and poll workers while making sure every eligible Iowan is able to safely cast a ballot is our goal,” Secretary Pate said. “Polls will be open on June 2 and we want Iowans who choose to vote in-person to know we’re taking precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.”

Secretary Pate is also reminding Iowans the deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is May 22.

For more information, check with your county auditor, or visit the https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx.