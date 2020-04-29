Secretary of State calling for younger poll workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Paul Pate, Iowa's Secretary of State, put out a call to action on Wednesday.

The logo for Sec. of State Paul Pate's new initiative to hire younger election precinct workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Courtesy: Iowa Secretary of State)

“We need that help or we won’t be able to have a successful election,” Pate said.

Pate is asking younger, healthy Iowans to apply to work at polling places during the upcoming primary elections on June 2. That's because most election day workers are older Iowans who have a greater risk of complications from COVID-19.

Pate needs those younger Workers to fill the expected void.

“I’m hopeful they are listening, I believe they are patriotic, they just haven’t had the invitation to joins us and help and that’s what we are doing now, extending that personal invitation to them,” Pate said.

Pate’s office set up a website, pollworker.iowa.gov. According to the website, you need to be at least 17 years old, registered to vote in the county where you'll serve and you also need to go through training.

Not all counties are in need of extra help. Travis Weipert, Johnson County Auditor, said past poll workers, even older ones, plan to work, despite the virus.

“All of our regular folks at this point are really, you know, we want to work, if you guys have the protective gear, which we do. Every person,” Weipert said.

Pate said poll workers will have masks, enforce social distancing and make hand sanitizer available. Johnson County is taking precautions further.

“Our poll workers are going to be in full protective gear," Weipert said. "The plastic shields, the surgical masks, we are going to have them wear botties when they arrive to the polling place."

There are other options to stay safe while voting. Pate is encouraging using an absentee mail-in ballot. He said with that, and an expected 10 to 15 percent voter turnout, lines should also be shorter and safer.

“Both the poll workers and voters can feel comfortable that we are doing everything we can to ensure the voting experience is a safe one," Pate said.

Pate also hopes the risk for COVID-19 will decrease by the June primaries.

For more on becoming a poll worker, the state's website here.