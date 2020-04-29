Secretary of State announces new statewide poll worker recruitment initiative

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced on Wednesday a new statewide initiative to recruit poll workers ahead of the June 2 primary.

The initiative specifically asks for younger Iowans to serve due to the fact that Iowa poll workers tend to come from age groups more vulnerable to COVID-19. Pate says that while polling locations in all 99 Iowa counties will be open, fewer poll workers are available. As a result many counties are consolidating precincts.

“We need younger, healthy Iowans to help staff our polling locations to ensure a clean, smooth election process," Pate said.

Masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and social distancing markers will be provided to every precinct by the Secretary of State's office.

The Secretary of State's Office also produced a YouTube video with information about becoming a poll worker.