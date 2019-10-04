Secretary Perdue announces changes to RFS

The US Secretary of Agriculture announced they will be getting rid of some of the waivers for smaller oil refineries and promising to keep the RFS standard of 50 gallons of fuel blended with renewables.

Earlier this year, The Iowa Corn Growers association stated the waivers were hurting corn farms by doing away with a market they were counting on.

The President of the Iowa corn Growers Association said he was excited to hear the news this morning.

“A lot of those small refinery waivers that are being granted are small refineries that are owned by big companies,” said Jim Greif.

Greif said he has made a number of phone calls to the White House as well as the EPA and Secretary Sonny Perdue asking for change.

“I personally called President Trump and the White House,” he said. “The White House does answer, they have an operator. I think they listened.”

“It demonstrates the President’s affection for farmers,” said Secretary Perdue.

Purdue said the waivers are just a way President Trump is balancing the Country’s energy dominant economy.

“Obviously, energy is really important,” Perdue said. “Natural gas, ethanol and biodiesel have been in limbo.”

Greif, however, said it is important to continue to call leaders to make sure they keep their promises.

“We need to stay on this while the comment period is open,” he said. “Any farmer or anybody who likes a good economy in Iowa needs to be calling the EPA.”

