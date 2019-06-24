Secret Service: Suspicious package reported near White House

The U.S. Secret Service tweeted that they are responding to reports of a suspicious package on Pennsylvania Ave. near the White House on Monday morning.

The White House is on lockdown, and walking traffic is closed on the street between 15th and 17th streets. Nearby Lafayette Park is also shut down.

President Donald Trump is currently at the White House, his schedule indicates.

This is the second suspicious package in a week, according to The Hill.

