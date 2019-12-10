'Secret Santa' buys movie tickets for everyone in Webster City

A Secret Santa buys movie tickets for an entire town in central Iowa.

A 'Secret Santa' in Webster City, Iowa, said he bought the entire town movie tickets to see "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" at the local theater. (KCCI)

The anonymous donor bought enough tickets so anyone can go see "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" in Webster City, reports station KCCI. The film stars Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers.

The "Secret Santa" says he will pay for anyone to see any of the eight showings at the theater in town. He hopes his act of kindness encourages people to be more like Mister Rogers.

"It's always good to give back," the Secret Santa said. "In this instance, the sincerest hope is that it's the catalyst that starts more acts of kindness."

The theater in Webster City seats more than 200 people.

