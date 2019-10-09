Second suspect charged in 2017 murder of Leland Harris

A Cedar Rapids man appeared in Linn County court Wednesday morning for his alleged involvement in a 2017 murder.

In Nov. 2017, Cedar Rapids police said two men shot and killed Leland Harris in a car, before dumping his body in the 500 block of 10th Street SW.

Police said Lloyd Koger Jr., 42, was the driver of that car when James Phillips shot Harris. Koger had already been in custody on unrelated federal charges.

Phillips, 19, of Cedar Rapids, is still in the Linn County Jail and faces a first-degree murder charge. His trial is set for March.

Police said an investigation is still underway.