Second round of wintry precipitation for the week on the way early Wednesday

Another storm system will bring light accumulations of ice and snow to much of eastern Iowa, the second such in an active week for winter weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, except for the far southern edge. It is in effect from the early morning hours until Noon on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Light freezing rain and snow are possible in the advisory area, which could create hazardous travel conditions. Amounts are expected to be light, with perhaps several hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation possible or less than an inch of snow. The most likely area to see ice will be in the central viewing area, with snow more likely to the north.

Another storm system that will likely be the strongest of the week will move toward the area on Friday and Saturday.