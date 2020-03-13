Second person arrested in deadly shooting in Waterloo bank parking

Police arrested a second person connected to an attempted armored car robbery and shooting in Waterloo.

Officers with the Des Moines, Waterloo, Urbandale police departments and the FBI arrested 28-year-old Justina Davis yesterday in Polk County.

The robbery happened Wednesday morning at the U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue in Waterloo.

Police have not detailed Davis' actions.

Following the shooting, police found suspect Bryce Miller, 37, suffering gunshots wounds, he later died at the hospital.

Police arrested Rogelio Gonzalez, who suffered a gunshot wound. He is charged with robbery.