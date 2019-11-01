Second man facing murder charge in Chris Bagley's case

The Linn County Sheriff's Office said two people are facing new charges in the death of Chris Bagley.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Drew Blahnik, 32, on charges of first-degree murder, obstructing prosecution and abuse of a corpse. He remains in the Linn County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Blahnik appeared in court on Friday morning.

In April, officials testified in federal court that Blahnik confessed to stabbing Bagley.

Also on Friday, authorities announced a murder charged against Drew Wagner, named in the same criminal complaint as Blahnik. Federal documents said a federal agent testified that they think Wagner was fighting with Bagley when Blahnik allegedly stabbed Bagley.

The Linn County Attorney's Office also confirmed Paul Hoff is facing charges of obstructing prosecution and abuse of a corpse. Prosecutors say Hoff is the owner of the home where authorities say Bagley died.

Bagley went missing from his home in Walker, Iowa, on Dec. 17, 2018. Authorities found his body in the backyard of a home in southeast Cedar Rapids home on March 1, 2019. An autopsy showed he died from multiple stab wounds.

Andy Shaw, 31, of Cedar Rapids, who was also arrested in connection to the case, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court to possessing a rifle and a shotgun while using drugs. Court documents said that witnesses claimed Shaw played a role in the death of Chris Bagley in late 2018. Shaw was arrested in March 2019 after police searched two of his properties. Shaw faces up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Logan Gerber is also facing state drug charges along with theft and weapons charges in connection to the case Court documents show he was one of the last people to see Chris Bagley alive.