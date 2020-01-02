Second former West Union police officer sues City

Another former West Union police officer is suing the City, it's police chief, and city administrator over allegations he was exposed to anti-gay rhetoric when he worked for the department.

Former reserve officer Daniel Moore, who is gay, claims a fellow officer made "negative comments" to him about LGBTQ people.

Court documents also back-up sexual harassment allegations from a separate lawsuit filed by former officer Sierra Fox against police chief Paul Becthold. That lawsuit was filed back in May.

Court documents say Moore brought his concerns to chief Becthold but he was retaliated against and told he could not work for his agency anymore.

TV9 reached out to Chief Becthold, City administrator Nick McIntyre, and every member of the West Union city council for comment about this story. McIntyre responded but declined comment.