Second case of Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome confirmed in Iowa

State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati has confirmed a second case in eastern Iowa of the condition called multisystem inflammatory syndrome (PMIS) in children.

While there have been more cases reported in the U.S., this is just the second in Iowa.

The first case in Iowa was reported on May 15. Dr. Pedati says the children are currently stable, and the state is working with healthcare providers to learn more about the condition.

The condition appears to be similar to Kawasaki syndome. PMIS appears to be related to COVID-19 and can cause fever and signs of inflammation throughout the body. Both PMIS and Kawasaki syndome can cause post infectious inflammation, but Pedati says these are two distinct syndromes.

Pedati also said it was now a mandatory reportable disease in the state. She also urged parents and children to continue maintaining social distancing guidelines and washing hands regularly to avoid illnesses.