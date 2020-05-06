Second Cedar Rapids Police Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

The city of Cedar Rapids says there is now a second police officer who tested positive for COVID-19.

(MGN)

The city wouldn't identify them, but said the officer is between the ages of 18 and 40.

The city says the officer was off-duty when he started to experience minor symptoms while at home. The officer then requested a test on Sunday and learned about the results on Tuesday.

The city says the officer last worked on Saturday and is isolating at home. Officials are notifying individuals that may have been exposed.