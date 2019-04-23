Seasonable with sunshine Tuesday afternoon

Clearing of the sky gradually works southward today, leading to a pretty nice Tuesday. There'll be a bit of a breeze out of the north as highs reach seasonable mid-60s. We'll drop into the 40s tonight, followed by highs around 70 tomorrow under a mostly sunny sky.

A weak cold front brings a slight chance of an isolated shower Thursday, mainly in northern Iowa in the morning. Many of us will be completely dry as highs again top out close to 70. The workweek ends with dry weather and 60s. Areas of rain and a few thunderstorms are likely on Saturday, but the chance looks quite a bit lower on Sunday.

A couple other disturbances come through early next week, bringing additional opportunities for rain and thunderstorms. Highs ought to be mainly in the 60s this weekend into next week.