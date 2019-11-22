Seasonable weekend for late November

This weekend's weather is going to be quiet, and we're still watching Tuesday for a potential weather system to affect us with a wintry mix. We'll enjoy a partly cloudy sky both Saturday and Sunday. Mornings start in the 20s, with afternoon highs in the lower 40s Saturday and upper 40s Sunday. Monday looks fine, too, with highs still in the middle to upper 40s under a partly cloudy sky.

A rain/snow mix becomes likely Tuesday, although who gets exactly what is still in question. Any small shift in the track of this system will determine precipitation type and it's impossible to pin down those details this far out. In any case, travel that day will probably be affected. We'll get a break Wednesday and Thanksgiving before another chance of precipitation comes next Friday and Saturday.