Seasonable weather for now, sharply colder to end the week

The next few days are going to be spectacular. A wall-to-wall blue sky remains into the afternoon as highs reach the middle to upper 60s. We're back in the 40s tonight under a clear sky. Tuesday is another sunny day with highs returning to the upper 60s. Wednesday is still looking good, too, with a partly sunny sky and highs in the upper 60s. It may be a bit breezy at times.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms comes in on Thursday as a big weather system approaches. We'll still plan on highs in the upper 60s. After that, though, temperatures take a huge tumble. While we may start in the 50s early Friday, temperatures fall through the day as a strong wind takes hold. There may be some showers around, too. Saturday looks dry but chilly with a morning low near freezing and an afternoon high in the 40s. A blustery wind will keep it feeling colder, though. Sunday should be another day that starts in the 30s while highs stay in the 40s, despite a partly cloudy sky.