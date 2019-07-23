Seasonable late-July weather rolls on

High pressure is in full control of our weather the rest of the week, which means it'll be pretty quiet around here. Some patchy fog is possible early Wednesday, mainly in river valleys. We'll start off the day in the upper 50s with afternoon highs in the lower 80s under a mainly sunny sky. Patchy fog is again possible, mainly in the valleys, early Thursday.

Wednesday's weather looks bright and sunny with a light wind.

We'll be in the middle 80s Thursday with a mostly sunny sky again. Friday into Saturday, highs remain in the middle 80s and may hit the upper 80s in spots. It'll be a bit more humid as well, but nothing as bad as last weekend.

A few showers or storms are possible Sunday and Monday, but those look pretty hit-or-miss right now.