Seasonable and dry Monday, spotty storms possible later Tuesday

Monday's weather will be pretty good for early July. We'll have a mostly sunny sky with highs in the middle 80s. The mugginess won't be bad, either. Dew points in the middle 60s will be noticeable but not overly sticky.

More humid air does come back tomorrow, though, which will help fuel a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day into tomorrow night. Before then, clouds will gradually increase. Plan on highs in the middle 80s again. Temperatures will be similar on Wednesday as the sky gradually clears, and it'll be breezy at times.

We'll finish the week with sunshine and highs in the 80s. In fact, after tomorrow night, we don't have another rain chance until Sunday.