Season-to-date snowfall comparison in eastern Iowa

Cedar Rapids’ snowfall so far this season has added up to 29.3 inches. This is behind last year’s pace when 42.2 inches had already fallen! Out of the past 50 seasons, the most by this date was 54.8 inches in 2007-2008. On the flip side, the lowest to-date amount was a mere 7.0 inches in 2001-2002.

In Dubuque, 33.5 inches has fallen this season. At this time last year, 45.0 inches had come down. 2007-2008 had a whopping 60.6 inches by now, although 1978-1979 was just behind at 60.3 inches. In 2001-2002, 7.2 inches had fallen.

Iowa City has had far less than some other places, coming in at 16.1 inches. This is less than half of the total at this point last season, which was 38.3 inches. The most in the past 50 seasons was in 2007-2008 at 54.3 inches, and least was 6.9 inches in 2012-2013.

In Waterloo, there’s a tie for the most snowfall through this point in the season. 48.3 inches fell just last season in 2018-2019 and in 2009-2010. Waterloo’s lowest to-date snowfall in the past 50 seasons was 7.8 inches in 1975-1976.