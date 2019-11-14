Season pass pins available from Salvation Army for Red Kettle Campaign

Bell ringers from the Salvation Army have already started standing outside stores in Eastern Iowa this year. If you've ever passed one of those red kettles without change in your pocket, you now have another way to donate in Waterloo or Cedar Falls.

You are able to make a one-time donation and receive a season pass pin to show your support of the Salvation Army. If you donate $20, then you'll receive a white pin, a silver one for a $50 donation, and a $100 donation will get you a gold pin. You can put these pins anywhere to show your support.

Captain Martin Thies, one of the Corps Officers of The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls said that the pins are “a great way to let others know that you support The Salvation Army and that you’re someone who cares about your neighbors in need.”

Pass pins can be purchased at The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls at 89 Franklin Street in Waterloo. Proceeds will directly go towards housing services for the homeless, food assistance, youth programming, emergency services, spiritual care, and seasonal assistance in the Cedar Valley.